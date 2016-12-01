FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Wheeler REIT prices public offering, sale of shares of its 8.75 pct Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Wheeler REIT prices public offering, sale of shares of its 8.75 pct Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc prices Series D convertible preferred stock follow-on offering

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust- pricing of public offering and sale of 637,000 shares of its 8.75% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc - intends to use net proceeds from this offering for future acquisitions and investments

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust-pricing of public offering and sale of its 8.75% series d cumulative convertible preferred stock at $24.00/share

