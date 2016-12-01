FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Canopy Growth enters into agreement to acquire Mettrum
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Canopy Growth enters into agreement to acquire Mettrum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp :

* Canopy Growth enters into agreement to acquire Mettrum

* Mettrum shareholders to receive 0.7132 common shares of canopy growth for each common share of Mettrum

* Canopy Growth Corp - transaction is valued at approximately C$430 million

* Canopy Growth Corp - total transaction will be satisfied by issuance of common shares in canopy growth

* Canopy Growth - existing canopy growth and Mettrum shareholders are expected to own approximately 77.7% and 22.3%, respectively, of pro forma company

* Canopy Growth Corp - deal for C$8.42 per Mettrum common share

* Each executive officer, director of Mettrum have entered into voting support agreements in favor of arrangement

* Says board of directors of both Canopy Growth and Mettrum, have unanimously approved transaction

* Canopy Growth Corp - Mettrum will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of canopy growth

* Canopy Growth - each of executive officers, directors of Mettrum, holding about 15% of Mettrum shares entered voting support agreements in favor of deal

* Termination fee set at C$10 million

* Mettrum will continue to lead site activities with Health Canada

* Canopy Growth Corp - senior officers and directors of canopy growth have also entered into voting support agreements in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.