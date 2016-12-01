BRIEF-Canopy Growth enters into agreement to acquire Mettrum

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp :

* Canopy Growth enters into agreement to acquire Mettrum

* Mettrum shareholders to receive 0.7132 common shares of canopy growth for each common share of Mettrum

* Canopy Growth Corp - transaction is valued at approximately C$430 million

* Canopy Growth Corp - total transaction will be satisfied by issuance of common shares in canopy growth

* Canopy Growth - existing canopy growth and Mettrum shareholders are expected to own approximately 77.7% and 22.3%, respectively, of pro forma company

* Canopy Growth Corp - deal for C$8.42 per Mettrum common share

* Each executive officer, director of Mettrum have entered into voting support agreements in favor of arrangement

* Says board of directors of both Canopy Growth and Mettrum, have unanimously approved transaction

* Canopy Growth Corp - Mettrum will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of canopy growth

* Canopy Growth - each of executive officers, directors of Mettrum, holding about 15% of Mettrum shares entered voting support agreements in favor of deal

* Termination fee set at C$10 million

* Mettrum will continue to lead site activities with Health Canada

* Mettrum will continue to lead site activities with Health Canada

* Canopy Growth Corp - senior officers and directors of canopy growth have also entered into voting support agreements in favour of deal