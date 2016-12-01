BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences says cohort 1, cohort 2 patients demonstrated post treatment median survival of 11.9 months, 4.9 months, respectively

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc :

* Cellectar Biosciences announces results from the first two cohorts of its CLR 131 phase 1 trial: demonstrates excellent efficacy, overall survival benefit, and progression free survival similar to or better than recently approved therapies

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - cohort 1 and cohort 2 patients have demonstrated post treatment median survival of 11.9 months and 4.9 months, respectively

* Cellectar Biosciences - median survival for all evaluable patients in both cohorts continues to increase, to be followed to determine overall survival benefit

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - currently, median overall survival (mos) for each cohort is not yet evaluable

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - company is currently enrolling patients into study's third cohort at a single 25 mci/m(2) dose

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - plans to provide additional data update from study's third cohort at a single 25 mci/m(2) dose, in first half of 2017