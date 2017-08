Dec 1 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd :

* Daiichi sankyo -fda grantd fast track designation to investigational her2-targeting antibody drug conjugate ds-8201 for her2-positive metastatic breast cancer