BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment to launch process to obtain new credit facilities on Dec. 1, 2016
* On December 1, 2016, co will launch a process to obtain new credit facilities - sec filing
Dec 1 Ingredion Inc :
* Ingredion and Sweegen Inc announce agreement for Ingredion to distribute Sweegen's Stevia sweeteners
* Ingredion Inc - Ingredion will be a non-exclusive distributor in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saia Inc - in October 2016, LTL shipments per workday increased 1.9 pct
Dec 1 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a surprise drop in quarterly comparable sales and tempered its full-year profit forecast, hit by lower grocery prices and reduced food stamp coverage in several U.S. states.