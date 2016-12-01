FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kroger sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.03 to $2.08
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 1:30 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Kroger sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.03 to $2.08

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Kroger Co :

* Q3 sales $26.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $26.34 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.03 to $2.08

* Kroger reports third quarter results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.15 excluding items

* Kroger Co - affirms 8 - 11% long-term EPS growth target

* Kroger Co - identical supermarket sales growth, without fuel, of 0.1% in Q3 of 2016

* Kroger Co - “remain committed to delivering on our long-term earnings per share growth rate guidance”

* Kroger Co - narrowed its net earnings guidance range to $2.03 to $2.08 per diluted share for 2016

* Kroger Co - Kroger expects operating environment in first half of 2017 to be similar to today

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41

* Kroger Co - sees adjusted net earnings guidance range per diluted share for 2016 is $2.10 to $2.15

* Kroger Co - for Q4 of 2016, kroger expects slightly positive identical supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel.

* Kroger Co - company’s expected capital investments - excluding mergers, acquisitions and purchases of leased facilities - is $3.6 to $3.9 billion for year

* Kroger Co - “second half of 2017 should show improvement as company cycles current environment”

* Kroger Co - for Q4 of 2016, kroger expects slightly positive identical supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel

* Kroger Co sees both positive identical supermarket sales and net earnings per diluted share growth, excluding 53(rd) week for fiscal 2017

* Kroger Co - “over long term, Kroger is committed to achieving a net earnings per diluted share growth rate of 8 - 11%, plus a growing dividend”

* Kroger- net earnings growth for FY 2017 will likely be below low end of 8 - 11% net earnings per diluted share long-term growth rate guidance

* FY earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

