9 months ago
BRIEF-DryShips says CEO Economou-controlled company has become a lender of record
December 1, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-DryShips says CEO Economou-controlled company has become a lender of record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - DryShips Inc :

* DryShips announces bank update

* DryShips - company controlled by co's chairman and CEO has become lender of record under its $85.1 million syndicated loan previously arranged by HSH Nordbank

* DryShips - following deal, entities affiliated by CEO control vast majority of debt outstanding with total principal amount outstanding of $154.5 million

* DryShips - remaining debt associated with third party commercial lenders with which co has reached or is in discussions to reach, amicable settlement

