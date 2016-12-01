FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-CA Inc to acquire Automic for about 600 mln euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-CA Inc to acquire Automic for about 600 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - CA Inc :

* CA Technologies announces intent to acquire Automic

* CA Inc - transaction, valued at approximately 600 million euros

* Transaction is valued at approximately 600 million euros, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

* CA Inc - acquisition will add one-half percentage point of revenue, both as reported and in constant currency in fiscal year 2017

* Deal has been unanimously approved by both boards of directors

* CA Inc - acquisition will, in fiscal year 2017, adversely affect GAAP and non-GAAP total company operating margin by 1 percentage point

* CA - deal in fiscal year 2017, be modestly dilutive to cash flow from operations, GAAP, non-GAAP diluted EPS, both as reported, in constant currency

* CA Inc - acquisition, in fiscal year 2017, will primarily impact enterprise solutions segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.