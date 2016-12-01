FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Five Below Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Five Below Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Five Below Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 same store sales fell 0.2 percent

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.29 to $1.32

* Sees Q4 2016 sales $391 million to $397 million

* Q3 sales $199.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.89 to $0.92

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.003 billion to $1.009 billion

* Five Below Inc says raises low end and reiterates high end of fiscal 2016 sales and EPS guidance

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $393.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.