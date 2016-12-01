BRIEF-Five Below Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Five Below Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 same store sales fell 0.2 percent

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.29 to $1.32

* Sees Q4 2016 sales $391 million to $397 million

* Q3 sales $199.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.89 to $0.92

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.003 billion to $1.009 billion

* Five Below Inc says raises low end and reiterates high end of fiscal 2016 sales and EPS guidance

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $393.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S