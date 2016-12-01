BRIEF-Workday Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Workday Inc

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $409.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $400.4 million

* Workday announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate fiscal 2017 subscription revenues to be within a range of $1.282 to $1.285 billion

* Workday inc sees fiscal 2017 total revenues to be within a range of $1.560 to $1.563 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: