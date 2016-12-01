FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Workday Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Workday Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Workday Inc

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $409.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $400.4 million

* Workday announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate fiscal 2017 subscription revenues to be within a range of $1.282 to $1.285 billion

* Workday inc sees fiscal 2017 total revenues to be within a range of $1.560 to $1.563 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.