BRIEF-Ulta sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $2.08 to $2.13

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Inc

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $2.08 to $2.13

* Sees q4 2016 sales $1.516 billion to $1.541 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ulta beauty announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.40

* Q3 same store sales rose 16.7 percent

* Q3 sales $1.131 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.11 billion

* Company raises guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Sees fiscal 2016 comparable sales growth of approximately 13% to 15%

* Expects to incur capital expenditures in $390 million range in fiscal 2016

* Plans to deliver earnings per share growth in high twenties percentage range in fiscal 2016

* Plans to increase total sales in low twenties percentage range in fiscal 2016