BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group Q3 earnings per share view $1.54

Dec 1 (Reuters) - G-III Apparel Group Ltd

* Q3 earnings per share $1.50

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.61 to $1.71 excluding items

* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $883 million versus I/B/E/S view $937.6 million

* Now forecasting FY net sales of approximately $2.43 billion

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.86 and $1.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: