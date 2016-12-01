FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group Q3 earnings per share view $1.54
December 1, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group Q3 earnings per share view $1.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - G-III Apparel Group Ltd

* Q3 earnings per share $1.50

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.61 to $1.71 excluding items

* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $883 million versus I/B/E/S view $937.6 million

* Now forecasting FY net sales of approximately $2.43 billion

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.86 and $1.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

