BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group reports first quarter results

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc

* Ascena Retail Group, Inc. reports first quarter results

* Q1 sales $1.678 billion versus $1.672 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.00 to $0.05 excluding items

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Ascena Retail Group Inc says ended Q1 of fiscal 2017 with inventory of $808 million, down 9%