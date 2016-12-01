FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zumiez announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
December 1, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Zumiez announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Zumiez Inc

* Zumiez Inc. announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comparable sales for thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2016 increased 4.0%

* Zumiez - Q4 net sales are projected to be in range of $258 to $263 million resulting in net income per diluted share of approximately $0.60 to $0.66

* Zumiez Inc- Anticipated comparable sales range of 3% to 5% for Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Total net sales for Q3 ended October 29, 2016 increased 8.4% to $221.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $259.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

