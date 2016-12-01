FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Smith & Wesson Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.68
December 1, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Smith & Wesson Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Smith & Wesson Holding Corp

* Smith & wesson holding corporation reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 sales $233.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $227.6 million

* Smith & wesson holding corp - increases full year fiscal 2017 financial guidance

* Smith & wesson holding corp - sees fy 2017 gaap income per share $2.11 to $2.16

* Sees fy sales of $920 million to $930 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.43, revenue view $910.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smith & wesson holding corp - sees fy 2017 non-gaap income per share $ 2.42 to $ 2.47

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.43, revenue view $910.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

