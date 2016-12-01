FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Gap Inc November sales $1.53 bln vs $1.57 bln
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gap Inc November sales $1.53 bln vs $1.57 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gap Inc

* Gap inc. Reports november sales results

* November sales $1.53 billion versus $1.57 billion

* Gap inc - comparable sales for november 2016 were down 1 percent versus an 8 percent decrease last year

* Gap-Estimated fire, which occurred in a building in new york, negatively impacted november 2016 comparable sales by approximately 3 percentage points

* Gap inc - noted that majority of fire-related negative impact to comparable sales during q4 of fiscal year 2016 occurred in november

* Gap inc - "while november traffic trends remained challenging, we are encouraged that performance improved in back half of month" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.