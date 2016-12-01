FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics announces private placement of secured convertible notes due 2021
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics announces private placement of secured convertible notes due 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

* Protalix biotherapeutics announces private note exchanges and private placement of secured convertible notes due 2021

* Protalix biotherapeutics says entered into definitive exchange agreement to exchange $54.1 million of outstanding 4.50% senior convertible notes due 2018

* Protalix biotherapeutics inc says exchange agrrement for $40.2 million principal amount of newly issued 7.50% senior secured convertible notes due 2021

* Protalix biotherapeutics inc says exchange agrrement for approximately 23.8 million shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share

* Protalix biotherapeutics-entered into definitive note purchase agreement with commitments to issue, sell $22.5 million principal amount of notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
