9 months ago
BRIEF-Intersections to cease operations of pet health monitoring business
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Intersections to cease operations of pet health monitoring business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Intersections Inc

* Intersections Inc. to cease operations of pet health monitoring business to concentrate resources on identity and privacy protection service opportunities

* Intersections Inc - Board of directors approved closure of its pet health monitoring business, known as Voyce, effective immediately

* Intersections - In process of identifying all of potential costs and other charges associated with its shutdown of pet health monitoring business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

