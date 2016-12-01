BRIEF-Intersections to cease operations of pet health monitoring business

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Intersections Inc

* Intersections Inc. to cease operations of pet health monitoring business to concentrate resources on identity and privacy protection service opportunities

* Intersections Inc - Board of directors approved closure of its pet health monitoring business, known as Voyce, effective immediately

* Intersections - In process of identifying all of potential costs and other charges associated with its shutdown of pet health monitoring business