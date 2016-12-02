Dec 2 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp

* Tortoise energy infrastructure corp. Provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of Nov. 30, 2016

* Tortoise energy infrastructure - as of Nov. 30 unaudited total assets were about $2.6 billion and unaudited net asset value was $1.4 billion, or $28.83 per share