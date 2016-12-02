GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia flat following a weaker Wall Street as Treasury yields hit 16-mth high
* Sterling climbs after UK minister says will pay EU for access
Dec 2 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp
* Tortoise energy infrastructure corp. Provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of Nov. 30, 2016
* Tortoise energy infrastructure - as of Nov. 30 unaudited total assets were about $2.6 billion and unaudited net asset value was $1.4 billion, or $28.83 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Sterling climbs after UK minister says will pay EU for access
Dec 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.