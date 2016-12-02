BRIEF-Tortoise Energy Infrastructure unaudited NAV $28.83 per share as of Nov. 30
* Tortoise energy infrastructure corp. Provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of Nov. 30, 2016
Dec 1 Hoegh LNG Partners LP
* Hoegh LNG Partners LP announces pricing of upsized public offering of 6,000,000 common units
* Says has priced upsized offering of 6 million shares at $17.60 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
