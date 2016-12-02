FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners and its unit will redeem all of their outstanding 6.50pct senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp :

* Holly Energy Partners L.p. announces redemption of 6.50pct senior notes due 2020

* Co's unit will redeem all of their outstanding 6.50pct senior notes due 2020

* Aggregate principal amount outstanding of notes is $300 million

* Redemption price for notes will be equal to 103.250pct of principal amount

* Partnership intends to fund redemption with borrowings under partnership's revolving credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

