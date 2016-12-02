FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Teleflex Inc to buy Vascular Solutions for $1 bln
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Teleflex Inc to buy Vascular Solutions for $1 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc :

* Teleflex incorporated to acquire Vascular Solutions

* Teleflex Inc - transaction valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

* Teleflex Inc - Teleflex will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of Vascular Solutions common stock for $56.00 per share, in cash

* Boards of directors of both teleflex and Vascular Solutions have unanimously approved transaction

* Teleflex Inc - expects acquisition to provide approximately $0.50 in adjusted earnings per share accretion in fiscal year 2018

* Teleflex Inc - anticipates generating synergies of between $40 million to $45 million by fiscal year 2019 from deal

* Teleflex Inc - expect deal to generate incremental revenue growth and accretion to adjusted margins, adjusted earnings per share beginning in 2017

* Teleflex Inc - commitment letter from JP Morgan Chase bank for a new $750 million senior unsecured bridge facility in connection with planned deal

* Teleflex - plans to finance deal at closing through combination of availability under its revolving credit facility, new secured term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.