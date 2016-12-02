FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Genesco reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.30
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Genesco reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc :

* Genesco reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $711 million versus I/B/E/S view $716.9 million

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $3.80 to $4.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.28 from continuing operations

* Genesco Inc - Qtrly comparable sales for company reflected a 4pct decrease in same store sales

* Genesco Inc - "headwinds for journeys are likely to continue in near term

* Genesco- "strong positive impact of world series on lids sports group's sales has offset weaker comps in rest of our businesses so far during quarter"

* Outlook offset "primarily by expectations for a more challenging Q4 at journeys due to unseasonably warmer weather" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

