Dec 2 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp :

* Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire Neovasc Advanced Biological tissue capabilities

* Boston Scientific - acquisition expected to be immaterial to Boston Scientific earnings per share (EPS) in 2016 and 2017 on an adjusted and GAAP basis

* Boston Scientific Corp - Neovasc advanced biological tissue capabilities will be integrated into Boston Scientific structural heart business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: