Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mma Capital Management Llc

* Mma capital management announces share repurchase program updates

* Mma capital management llc says adopted a new share repurchase authorization of 580,000 shares to begin january 1, 2017

* Mma capital management -2017 authorization is set to replace expiring 2016 authorization, which has 7,578 shares remaining to be purchased before dec 31, 2016