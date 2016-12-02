Dec 2 Franklin Street Properties Corp -

* Announces acquisition of dominion towers in downtown denver, colorado

* Gross purchase price of property was approximately $154 million,

* Funded acquisition with proceeds of $150 million unsecured, two-year bridge loan, with balance paid from existing cash on hand

* No debt secured by property was assumed in connection with acquisition of property