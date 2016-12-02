BRIEF-Seadrill Partners: Tullow terminates rig contract
* Seadrill Partners has received a notice of termination from Tullow Ghana Limited for the West Leo drilling contract dated December 1, 2016
Dec 2 Franklin Street Properties Corp -
* Announces acquisition of dominion towers in downtown denver, colorado
* Gross purchase price of property was approximately $154 million,
* Funded acquisition with proceeds of $150 million unsecured, two-year bridge loan, with balance paid from existing cash on hand
* No debt secured by property was assumed in connection with acquisition of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says on November 29, 2016, company entered into an amended and restated commitment letter