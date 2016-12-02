FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Senseonics Holdings expands distribution agreement with Roche
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Senseonics Holdings expands distribution agreement with Roche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Senseonics Holdings Inc :

* Senseonics expands distribution agreement with Roche

* Expansion of agreement includes all of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), excluding Scandinavia, Finland and Israel

* As per expanded agreement, Co granted Roche rights to promote, market, sell Eversense product line to diabetes clinics, patients

* Co will retain responsibility for product development, regulatory approval, quality management, and manufacturing

* Roche will be responsible for sales, marketing, customer support and distribution activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
