BRIEF-Seadrill Partners: Tullow terminates rig contract
* Seadrill Partners has received a notice of termination from Tullow Ghana Limited for the West Leo drilling contract dated December 1, 2016
Dec 2 CIT Group Inc -
* CIT announces resignation of Steven T. Mnuchin from board of directors
* Mnuchin's resignation follows president-elect Donald J. Trump's announced intention to nominate Mnuchin as next secretary of treasury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of dominion towers in downtown denver, colorado