Dec 2 (Reuters) - Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc -

* Advancepierre Foods announces pricing of senior unsecured notes offering

* Priced its previously announced offering of senior unsecured notes

* Offering consists of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Notes will bear interest at 5.50% and will mature on December 15, 2024