Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd -

* Nabors announces offering of senior unsecured notes

* Wholly owned subsidiary, nabors industries, inc has commenced an offering of senior unsecured notes due 2023

* Proceeds intended to be used to prepay $162.5 million portion due in 2018 under NII's $325.0 million unsecured term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: