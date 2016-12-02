FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Shire says topline results of Phase 3 investigational study of Vonvendi meets primary endpoint
December 2, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Shire says topline results of Phase 3 investigational study of Vonvendi meets primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :

* Topline results of Phase 3 investigational study of Vonvendi [von Willebrand factor (recombinant)] meets primary endpoint effectively controlling bleeding and blood loss during surgical procedures

* Vonvendi is also being studied for prophylaxis and pediatric indications

* Results of Phase 3 investigational study of Vonvendi Willebrand factor meets primary endpoint

* Results from Phase 3 investigational study to be used to support filing for regulatory approvals in Europe in 2017 and in other markets globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

