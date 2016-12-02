GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields fall on U.S. jobs data, euro flat before Italy vote
* U.S. payroll data fail to spur bets on faster rate-hike path
Dec 2 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc :
* Old Dominion Freight Line provides update for fourth-quarter 2016
* Nov. LTL tons per day decreased 0.4 pct as compared to November 2015 due to a 2.9 pct decrease in LTL shipments per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. payroll data fail to spur bets on faster rate-hike path
ZURICH, Dec 2 Actelion's silence speaks volumes to the dozens of event-driven hedge funds piling into the Swiss biotech firm, betting that Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) approach will result in an outright takeover and handsome returns.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P up 0.24 pct, Nasdaq up 0.25 pct (Adds details, updates prices)