FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acetylon Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement to be acquired by Celgene Corporation
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Acetylon Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement to be acquired by Celgene Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Acetylon Pharmaceuticals

* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals -Regenacy Pharmaceuticals to be launched by Acetylon Pharmaceuticals and Celgene Corporation agrees to complete acquisition of acetylon

* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - entered into an agreement to be acquired by Celgene Corporation

* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - financial terms of acquisition are not being disclosed

* Acetylon- key members of co executive team will join Regenacy, which will operate out of Acetylon’s former headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District

* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - prior to consummation of acquisition, Acetylon will spin out a new company, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, LLC

* Acetylon Pharma-Regenacy will receive worldwide rights to co’s phase 2 selective histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitor, ricolinostat, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.