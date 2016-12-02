BRIEF-Acetylon Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement to be acquired by Celgene Corporation

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Acetylon Pharmaceuticals

* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals -Regenacy Pharmaceuticals to be launched by Acetylon Pharmaceuticals and Celgene Corporation agrees to complete acquisition of acetylon

* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - entered into an agreement to be acquired by Celgene Corporation

* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - financial terms of acquisition are not being disclosed

* Acetylon- key members of co executive team will join Regenacy, which will operate out of Acetylon’s former headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District

* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - prior to consummation of acquisition, Acetylon will spin out a new company, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, LLC

* Acetylon Pharma-Regenacy will receive worldwide rights to co's phase 2 selective histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitor, ricolinostat, among others