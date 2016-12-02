BRIEF-Alpine Associates Management intends to vote against Privatebancorp's proposed acquisition by CIBC
* Alpine Associates Management Inc- intends to vote against Privatebancorp's proposed stock and cash acquisition by CIBC
Dec 2 Acetylon Pharmaceuticals
* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals -Regenacy Pharmaceuticals to be launched by Acetylon Pharmaceuticals and Celgene Corporation agrees to complete acquisition of acetylon
* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - entered into an agreement to be acquired by Celgene Corporation
* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - financial terms of acquisition are not being disclosed
* Acetylon- key members of co executive team will join Regenacy, which will operate out of Acetylon's former headquarters in Boston's Seaport District
* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - prior to consummation of acquisition, Acetylon will spin out a new company, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, LLC
* Acetylon Pharma-Regenacy will receive worldwide rights to co's phase 2 selective histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitor, ricolinostat, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TSB deploys a team of investigators following a train derailment north of Regina, Saskatchewan
Dec 2 The U.S Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it would allow Eli Lilly and Co to state that its diabetes drug Jardiance reduces the risk of death from heart problems, potentially boosting the drug's sales.