BRIEF-Alpine Associates Management intends to vote against Privatebancorp's proposed acquisition by CIBC
* Alpine Associates Management Inc- intends to vote against Privatebancorp's proposed stock and cash acquisition by CIBC
Dec 2 Transportation Safety Board Of Canada
* TSB deploys a team of investigators following a train derailment north of Regina, Saskatchewan
* deploying team of investigators to Silton Saskatchewan after CP railway train derailment north of Regina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals -Regenacy Pharmaceuticals to be launched by Acetylon Pharmaceuticals and Celgene Corporation agrees to complete acquisition of acetylon
Dec 2 The U.S Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it would allow Eli Lilly and Co to state that its diabetes drug Jardiance reduces the risk of death from heart problems, potentially boosting the drug's sales.