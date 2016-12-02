BRIEF-TSB investigating train derailment North of Regina, Saskatchewan
* TSB deploys a team of investigators following a train derailment north of Regina, Saskatchewan
Dec 2 Tintina Resources Inc
* Tintina Resources announces management changes
* Tintina Resources Inc Says Anthony Jackson appointed CFO
* Tintina Resources Inc - Anthony Jackson has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective immediately
* Tintina Resources Inc Says Matthew Fitzgerald appointed chairman of the board
* Tintina resources inc - Wylie Hui, chief financial officer has resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals -Regenacy Pharmaceuticals to be launched by Acetylon Pharmaceuticals and Celgene Corporation agrees to complete acquisition of acetylon
Dec 2 The U.S Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it would allow Eli Lilly and Co to state that its diabetes drug Jardiance reduces the risk of death from heart problems, potentially boosting the drug's sales.