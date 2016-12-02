FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-B&G Foods acquires Victoria Fine Foods for $70 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc

* B&G Foods acquires Victoria Fine Foods

* Deal for $70.0 million

* B&G Foods Inc - deal accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow

* Acquired Victoria Fine Foods Holding Company and Victoria Fine Foods LLC from Huron Capital Partners

* Says funded acquisition and related fees and expenses with cash on hand

* B&G Foods - after integration, Victoria Brand will generate on an annualized basis net sales of about $41.0 million and adjusted ebitda of about $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

