BRIEF-Rubicon Minerals announces creditor approval of restructuring plan

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Rubicon Minerals Corp

* Rubicon Minerals announces creditor approval of restructuring plan

* Rubicon Minerals Corp- Intends to seek approval of plan from Ontario Superior court of justice on December 8, 2016

* Rubicon-Pursuant to,upon completion of restructuring,principal amount outstanding under loan agreement dated May 12, 2015 will be reduced to C$12 million

* Rubicon Minerals-CPPIB credit to receive consideration including payment of C$20 million, 14.5 million newly issued common shares of co under loan agreement