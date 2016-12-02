BRIEF-Genenews announces proposed private placement of convertible debentures

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Genenews Ltd

* Genenews announces proposed private placement of convertible debentures

* Genenews Ltd- To complete brokered private placement of convertible unsecured debentures for gross proceeds of up to $3 million on a "best efforts" basis

* Genenews Ltd - Proceeds of sale of debentures will be used to repay current debt and payables, and to launch new products

* Genenews - Debentures will have a term of three years and bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, in cash