9 months ago
BRIEF-Genenews announces proposed private placement of convertible debentures
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 2, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Genenews announces proposed private placement of convertible debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Genenews Ltd

* Genenews announces proposed private placement of convertible debentures

* Genenews Ltd- To complete brokered private placement of convertible unsecured debentures for gross proceeds of up to $3 million on a "best efforts" basis

* Genenews Ltd - Proceeds of sale of debentures will be used to repay current debt and payables, and to launch new products

* Genenews - Debentures will have a term of three years and bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

