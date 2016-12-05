Dec 5 Perk Inc

* Perk Inc. to be acquired by Rhythmone PLC

* Says deal valued at approximately US$42.5 million

* Perk-Rhythmone agreed to buy all common and class a restricted voting shares of perk by way of plan of arrangement in an all-stock transaction

* Perk - Upon completion of acquisition and exercise of Perk's employee options, each Perk share will be exchanged for 4.5116 Rhythmone shares

* Says upon completion of transaction, Perk will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rhythmone

* Perk - Agreement provides that co may consider,accept unsolicited superior proposals, subject to termination fee payable to Rhythmone

