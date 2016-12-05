EMERGING MARKETS-Italy jitters are short-lived but lira still lags
LONDON, Dec 5 Emerging markets shrugged off political uncertainty in Italy, Europe's third-largest economy, on Monday, though the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates and a tumble in Chinese shares kept the mood subdued. There was an initial flop from the trouble-sensitive Turkish lira and currencies such as the Polish zloty and Czech crown that have the closest trade ties to the euro zone. The stumble proved short-lived, however, with currency losses trimmed right back an