BRIEF-Novelion's Aegerion Pharmaceuticals enters into licensing agreement with Amryt Pharma

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Novelion Therapeutics Inc

* Novelion therapeutics subsidiary, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, enters into licensing agreement with Amryt Pharma for Lojuxta (Lomitapide)

* Novelion - Under agreement, Amryt will receive exclusive license to promote,distribute Lojuxta in European economic area, Switzerland, Turkey

* Novelion- Amryt will receive exclusive license to promote, distribute Lojuxta in certain middle eastern, north African countries, including Israel

* Amryt will pay Aegerion sales-related milestone payments and royalties on product sales in licensed territories

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: