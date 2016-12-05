FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Novelion's Aegerion Pharmaceuticals enters into licensing agreement with Amryt Pharma
December 5, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Novelion's Aegerion Pharmaceuticals enters into licensing agreement with Amryt Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Novelion Therapeutics Inc

* Novelion therapeutics subsidiary, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, enters into licensing agreement with Amryt Pharma for Lojuxta (Lomitapide)

* Novelion - Under agreement, Amryt will receive exclusive license to promote,distribute Lojuxta in European economic area, Switzerland, Turkey

* Novelion- Amryt will receive exclusive license to promote, distribute Lojuxta in certain middle eastern, north African countries, including Israel

* Amryt will pay Aegerion sales-related milestone payments and royalties on product sales in licensed territories

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

