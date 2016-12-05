FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Transglobe Energy announces Canadian asset buy for C$80 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Transglobe Energy announces Canadian asset buy for C$80 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Transglobe Energy Corp

* Transglobe Energy Corp announces canadian asset acquisition

* Transglobe Energy Corp - deal for total consideration of $80 million canadian

* Transglobe Energy Corp - acquisition will be funded by $65 million cash from balance sheet and a 10%, 24-month vendor take back loan of $15 million

* Transglobe Energy Corp - total consideration $80 million comprised of $65 million cash and a vendor take back note of $15 million

* Transglobe Energy Corp - continues to actively evaluate various alternatives to refinance convertible debenture due march 31, 2017

* Transglobe Energy Corp - is in advanced discussions with multiple parties

* Transglobe Energy Corp - purchase includes a 100% interest in a central oil battery and flow lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.