9 months ago
BRIEF-Neuroderm to replace two Phase 3 clinical trials with small pharmacokinetic trials
December 5, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Neuroderm to replace two Phase 3 clinical trials with small pharmacokinetic trials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Neuroderm Ltd

* Neuroderm to replace two Phase 3 clinical trials with small pharmacokinetic trials following FDA meeting on ND0612 regulatory development

* Neuroderm Ltd - to add patients to its long-term safety trial

* Neuroderm Ltd - company to pursue comparative bioavailability regulatory route instead of clinical efficacy development rout

* Neuroderm Ltd - company is also evaluating amending Indigo trial to a life cycle management trial

* Neuroderm - FDA also reaffirmed long-term safety data from co's ongoing beyond trial (trial 012) should be part of eventual NDA submission

* In addition, company will add approximately 50 patients to its ongoing long-term beyond safety trial (trial 012)

* Neuroderm - decided to discontinue preparations to initiate Phase 3 clinical efficacy trial of ND0612h, ongoing phase 3 trial (trial 007) for ND0612l

* Co's clinical, comparative bioavailability-based EU regulatory development strategy remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

