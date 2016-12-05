BRIEF-Neuroderm to replace two Phase 3 clinical trials with small pharmacokinetic trials

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Neuroderm Ltd

* Neuroderm to replace two Phase 3 clinical trials with small pharmacokinetic trials following FDA meeting on ND0612 regulatory development

* Neuroderm Ltd - to add patients to its long-term safety trial

* Neuroderm Ltd - company to pursue comparative bioavailability regulatory route instead of clinical efficacy development rout

* Neuroderm Ltd - company is also evaluating amending Indigo trial to a life cycle management trial

* Neuroderm - FDA also reaffirmed long-term safety data from co's ongoing beyond trial (trial 012) should be part of eventual NDA submission

* In addition, company will add approximately 50 patients to its ongoing long-term beyond safety trial (trial 012)

* Neuroderm - decided to discontinue preparations to initiate Phase 3 clinical efficacy trial of ND0612h, ongoing phase 3 trial (trial 007) for ND0612l

* Co's clinical, comparative bioavailability-based EU regulatory development strategy remains unchanged