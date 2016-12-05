FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2016 / 12:00 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Community Bank System to buy Northeast Retirement Services for $140 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Community Bank System Inc

* Community Bank System enters into agreement to acquire Northeast Retirement Services, Inc.

* Community Bank System Inc - deal for $140 million

* Community Bank System Inc- transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Community Bank System Inc - deal for approximately $70 million of Community Bank System, Inc common stock and $70 million in cash

* Community Bank System Inc - NRS will become a subsidiary of Benefit Plans Administrative Services Inc, a unit of Community Bank System

* Community Bank System Inc - combination of NRS and BPAS will create an organization with over $80 million in annual revenue

* Community Bank System - expects deal be about $0.16 accretive to its cash earnings per share in first full year, excluding acquisition-related expenses

* Community Bank System- excluding acquisition-related expenses, it is expected impact of deal to be $0.04 accretive to GAAP EPS in its first full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

