BRIEF-VBL therapeutics announces positive DSMC review in phase 3 globe trial investigating VB-111 in RGBM

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd -

* VBL therapeutics announces positive DSMC review in phase 3 globe trial investigating VB-111 in RGBM

* Committee reviewed globe safety data and did not find any adverse events that would be cause for concern

* Continue to expect full enrollment in globe study before year-end, with event-driven interim analysis expected sometime in mid-2017

* Full trial results for VB-111 expected in early 2018

* Says data safety monitoring committe recommended that study on VB-111 continue as planned