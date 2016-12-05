FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Akari says data from additional cohorts of ongoing Phase IB trial of coversin in healthy volunteers showed a dose effect
December 5, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Akari says data from additional cohorts of ongoing Phase IB trial of coversin in healthy volunteers showed a dose effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics Plc

* Akari Therapeutics announces corporate update with new positive clinical data and a new pipeline of tick derived and engineered proteins

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - data from additional cohorts of ongoing Phase IB trial of coversin in healthy volunteers showed a dose effect

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - Phase IB cohorts demonstrate dose effect and additional support for once daily dosing

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - pas-coversin pre-clinical data supports once weekly dosing; Phase II pnh patients identified with data expected 1Q17

* Akari Therapeutics - data from mouse and rat studies of pas-coversin showed that expected terminal half-life in humans should be approximately 4 days.

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - expects first in man trials to begin in Q4 of 2017 for pas-coversin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

