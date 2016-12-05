FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Consolidated Communications to acquire Fairpoint Communications for $1.5 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications to acquire Fairpoint Communications for $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

* Consolidated Communications to acquire Fairpoint Communications, Inc.

* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - deal for $1.5 billion

* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc- agreement and proposed merger have been unanimously approved by boards of directors at both companies

* Deal meaningfully cash flow per share accretive in year one

* Consolidated Communications Holdings - Fairpoint shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7300 shares of co for each share of Fairpoint

* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - transaction is expected to generate annual operating synergies of approximately $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.