BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics enters licensing agreement with Selecta Biosciences

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc

* Spark Therapeutics enters into licensing agreement with Selecta Biosciences

* Will make an initial $10 million cash payment to Selecta and purchase $5 million of Selecta's common stock

* Spark Therapeutics - within 12 months of agreement, agreed to pay Selecta additional $5 million in cash and to purchase $10 million of Selecta's common stock

* Selecta will be eligible for up to $430 million in milestone payments for each target

* Spark Therapeutics - in addition, will pay Selecta mid-single to low-double-digit royalties on worldwide annual sales of commercialized gene therapy