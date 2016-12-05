FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2016 / 12:20 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics enters licensing agreement with Selecta Biosciences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc

* Spark Therapeutics enters into licensing agreement with Selecta Biosciences

* Will make an initial $10 million cash payment to Selecta and purchase $5 million of Selecta's common stock

* Spark Therapeutics - within 12 months of agreement, agreed to pay Selecta additional $5 million in cash and to purchase $10 million of Selecta's common stock

* Selecta will be eligible for up to $430 million in milestone payments for each target

* Spark Therapeutics - in addition, will pay Selecta mid-single to low-double-digit royalties on worldwide annual sales of commercialized gene therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

