FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-GW announces Epidiolex positive Phase 3 data in Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-GW announces Epidiolex positive Phase 3 data in Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Press release - GW announces new Epidiolex (cbd) positive Phase 3 data in dravet syndrome and lennox-gastaut syndrome

* GW Pharmaceuticals-each pivotal Phase 3 study achieved primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant difference between Epidiolex, placebo

* GW Pharmaceuticals Plc - Epidiolex was generally well tolerated

* In both Phase 3 studies, a consistent separation between Epidiolex and placebo across all response rates was seen

* GW Pharmaceuticals - in LGS study, drop seizure responder analysis showed statistically significant separation between Epidiolex & placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.