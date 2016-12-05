FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Johnson Controls announces fiscal 2017 outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Johnson Controls announces fiscal 2017 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc :

* Johnson Controls announces fiscal 2017 guidance and introduces mid-term outlook

* Johnson Controls International Plc - fiscal 2017 EPS before special items guidance of $2.60 to $2.75 per share

* Johnson Controls International Plc - 2017 guidance includes an organic revenue growth range of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent

* Johnson Controls International Plc - board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share payable on Jan. 6, 2017

* Johnson Controls International Plc - expect to reach a run rate of at least $500 million by fiscal 2020

* Sees 12 to 15 percent EPS growth before special items CAGR by 2020

* Johnson Controls International Plc - sees 3 to 4 percent organic revenue CAGR including $500 million in run-rate sales synergies by 2020

* Johnson Controls International Plc - sees $1 billion of productivity/merger cost savings plus $150 million of tax synergies by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.